Heavy rain, wind advisory continue Saturday in QC region

The Quad-Cities continued to be hit hard by heavy rain Saturday as a wind advisory continued.

Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw a tree down across westbound 12th Avenue, Moline, Saturday afternoon.

The tree was on a power line on the 1900 block of 12th Avenue. Police were blocking the street westbound at 25th street but the eastbound lane remained open.

The rain created flooding on many streets.

On River Drive in Davenport, westbound lanes were blocked at the bridge and traffic was being redirected at Howell Street (eastbound lanes were open) with standing water in the area.

Heavy rain will continue the rest of Saturday, the National Weather Service said, with occasional wind gusts up to 45 mph possible. There is a wind advisory in effect until midnight.

“The fact that we’ve had a little over 1.5 inches in the past six hours is pretty impressive,” Peter Speck, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said at 1:45 p.m.

