Heavy snow headed for Quad Cities Tuesday

The National Weather Service has parts of the area under a Winter Storm Warning for Tuesday into Wednesday.

Snow should begin around 3 pm in the Quad Cities on Tuesday.

As of 7:30 pm Monday, the metro Quad Cities is still under a watch. We’ll either be upgraded to an advisory or a warning within the next 12 hours as snow is most definitely heading our way.

Models are still fluctuating on their total snow for the Quad Cities through the middle of the week. We’d like to see a little more consistency this close to the storm.

Models are still showing differences between the actual models themselves AND some are also showing big differences between one run and the next of the SAME MODEL!

As of now I’m leaning toward around 4″ for the Quad Cities with dramatically higher totals to the North. If I was forced to change anything right now for the metro QC, I’d push the total up an inch or two.

Heavier totals are likely North of the Quad Cities.

We’ll continue to follow are models and all possible scenarios and will have an update tonight on Fox 18 News at 9, Local 4 News at 10 and Zane Satre has us covered dark and early Tuesday morning.