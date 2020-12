The snow forecast keeps going up as the white stuff continues to come down.

Our Local 4 News team is watching the streets while our weather team monitors the radar.

Looking at radar date – I felt the need to bump snow totals up for the 3rd or 4th time today. Heaviest snow now going to fall only a little bit North of the Quad Cities. And yes, I feel like I'm playing Deal or No Deal. Just take the deal so we don't have to keep raising! pic.twitter.com/BNrQbIXsvG — Andy McCray (@Local4Andy) December 29, 2020

We are getting a significant snowfall that is now mixing with sleet making some roads impassable.@I74RiverBridge southbound into Illinois is at a standstill while we work to clear stuck motorists.



Give us some time to do so and take another route if you can pic.twitter.com/xGYp6QqCms — Moline Police (@MolinePolice) December 29, 2020

Other end of the backup coming off the bridge into Moline. pic.twitter.com/F1qEhOK8If — Zane Satre (@Local4Zane) December 29, 2020

How it’s going here in Rock Island pic.twitter.com/pPz3fWSwBd — Brian Kenny Gallagher (@The_BKG) December 29, 2020

How it started pic.twitter.com/6nfdHThzt7 — Brian Kenny Gallagher (@The_BKG) December 29, 2020

Snow has piled up quickly so far…so we've bumped forecasted totals up a bit. Here's the latest projection: pic.twitter.com/bqYSpfAmMn — Andy McCray (@Local4Andy) December 29, 2020

We’ve got thundersnow in eastern IA. ⚡️❄️

Think I heard a rumble myself outside here in the QC a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/MtOf6Kpgdk — Zane Satre (@Local4Zane) December 29, 2020

We are on 18th avenue in Rock Island next to Long View park. It is really coming down right now. Please stay at home and stay safe. We will have more coverage at 5,6,9 and 10! ⁦@WHBF⁩ ⁦@YourFox18⁩ pic.twitter.com/w0cwMfYvil — Corey Rholdon (@Corey_RholdonTV) December 29, 2020

The snow is coming down pretty fast now in the Quad Cities. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/9DWLXaLIqv — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) December 29, 2020

Just learning about different types of snow 😂. Tonight’s going to be an experience! https://t.co/f7FbQ60JyU — Corey Rholdon (@Corey_RholdonTV) December 29, 2020

And by finally, I mean pretty much on schedule.

Seems longer when you've been watching since the wee hours of the morning. https://t.co/lP5hQpsqtn — Zane Satre (@Local4Zane) December 29, 2020

Snow finally starting up in the QC. ❄️ — Zane Satre (@Local4Zane) December 29, 2020

Snow starts 2-4 PM in the QC, then transitions to sleet around 7-8 PM, followed by freezing rain during the night. pic.twitter.com/0f9gexVjYU — Zane Satre (@Local4Zane) December 29, 2020

Heavy snow and ice today into tonight https://t.co/eryvqBRUFq — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) December 29, 2020

It is now a Winter Storm WARNING for the #QuadCities Tuesday into Wednesday. Prepare for heavy snow Tuesday afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/KjaE5ZGuTP — Andy McCray (@Local4Andy) December 29, 2020

Which model performs the best? BIG question for tomorrow's snow! #QCweather #QuadCities – It's a lot more like winter around here, all of a sudden. pic.twitter.com/KrNp3bw7Ta — Andy McCray (@Local4Andy) December 29, 2020

If I have to make any more changes for the #QuadCities snow total, I think it might actually be to RAISE the number! #QCweather pic.twitter.com/lKUBMNbRhq — Andy McCray (@Local4Andy) December 29, 2020