‘Heavy water damage’ at junior high forces students to learn remotely

Students at a junior high in Rock Island have been forced to learn remotely after the school suffered water damage.

The Rock Island School District announced early Monday that students of Washington Jr. High would have a full remote learning day as crews worked to clean up the mess.

Administrators at the school did not say what caused the damage.

The district made a second announcement Monday, informing parents that students will have another full remote learning day on Tuesday as crews continue cleanup efforts.

Students will log onto Google Classroom to meet with teachers until further notice.

Updates will be posted on the school district’s website and Facebook page.