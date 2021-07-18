‘Heights of the Era’ brings Roaring ’20s to Lindsay Park on Bix Weekend

The Heights of the Era event will bring the music of Bix Beiderbecke and the atmosphere of the Roaring ’20s to the Quad-Cities during Bix Weekend on Saturday, July 24.

The 54 professional musicians from New York, Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Chicago will play at Lindsay Park, 2200 E 11th St., in the Village of East Davenport, from 9:50 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

One of the evening’s headliners is The Creswell Club, which hails from Sunnyside Queens, New York, two blocks from where Bix Beiderbecke spent his last days.

Beiderbecke was born in Davenport in 1903 and died in Sunnyside in 1931 at the age of 28.

To absorb some local flavor, all 54 musicians will attend the Quad Cities River Bandits game on Friday evening – July 23rd – in box seats — and enjoy the fireworks afterward.

The Heights of the Era was created to give visitors a feeling of stepping back in time to the Roaring ‘20s. In addition to the music, games such as badminton, croquet, hula hoops and bags.

Visitors can bring lawn chairs, blankets, beverages and food. A variety of food also will be available for purchase.

Because parking will be at a premium – roads immediately surrounding Lindsay Park will be closed – shuttle service will run all day from seven off-site parking locations.

For more information, visit theheightsoftheera.com