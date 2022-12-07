A group of people celebrated a very special birthday on Saturday.

Helen Dismer will be turned 100 years old on Wednesday and plenty showed up for her 100th birthday party Saturday at First Covenant Church in Moline.

They had all the classic party items including cake, balloons and lots of laughs to go with it.

A fun fact about Miss Dismer: She’s done plenty of good for the Quad Cities in her life, including making assembly drawings for the Rock Island Arsenal during World War II.

Happy birthday, Helen!