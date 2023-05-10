Special Olympics Iowa and Special Olympics Illinois are joining forces with Dunkin’ Donuts for their annual Cop on A Rooftop fundraiser!

On Friday, May 19 from 5:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., the Cop on A Rooftop event will take place at participating Dunkin’s across the area. Representatives from the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will be collecting money that goes directly to support programming for Special Olympics athletes in Iowa and Illinois. Dunkin’ guests who donate to Cop on a Rooftop will receive a coupon for a free donut. Guests who donate $10 or more will receive a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee.

Catch a Cop on A Rooftop event near you on Friday, May 19 from 5:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at these participating QCA locations:

Iowa:

Clinton – 1122 N. 2nd St.

Davenport – 1724 W. Locust St.

Davenport – 2519 E. 53rd St.

Muscatine – 2603 2nd Ave.

West Burlington – 1108 W. Agency Rd.

Illinois:

Moline – 3501 Avenue of the Cities

Rock Island – 2711 18th Ave.

Special Olympics provides high-quality training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Through Special Olympics’ athletic, health, school and leadership programs, individuals with intellectual disabilities reach their full potential and experience inclusion in their communities every day. For more information, click here.