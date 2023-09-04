The Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) invites supporters to “paw”ty with them all day at The Pub on Saturday, September 9 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Pub is located at 426 1st Avenue W in Milan.

Enjoy raffles, drinks and food all day. Raffles start at 11 a.m. and end at 6:45 p.m. You do not need to be present to win. Pulled pork dinners will be served starting at 11 a.m. through dinner and all proceeds will be donated back to QCAWC. Panic River Band will keep dancers on their feet from 7- 11 p.m.

QCAWS is also celebrating National White Cat Day on September 5 by waiving adoption fees on all cats with white fur for the day. For more information on QCAWS, click here.