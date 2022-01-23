Help animals find their forever homes by becoming a ‘virtual pet foster parent’

Do you aspire to adopt or foster animals in need of homes, but life is holding you back?

Maybe you have a no-pet policy, a full house, you work long hours, are allergic to pet dander or are simply afraid of bringing all of the animals home with you.

Whatever the reason is, Quad City Animal Welfare Center invites you to become a “virtual pet foster parent.”

All you have to do is follow the animal shelter on Facebook and like, comment and share its posts.

“The power of social media and your shares will help homeless animals find their forever homes, promote Quad City Animal Welfare Center fundraising efforts and bring awareness of needed services to our community,” a news release says.

Learn more about the animal shelter here.