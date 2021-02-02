Help beautify Davenport with this year’s Corridor Cleanup

The City of Davenport is holding its annual Corridor Cleanup this spring and is looking for volunteers to help.

The cleanup event is done shortly after the snow and icepack melts and reveals the litter and debris leftover from the strong winter winds and snow.

“Litter hurts our waterways and our community’s image,” said Robbin Dunn, coordinator of the Corridor Cleanup. “It doesn’t matter how it got there, but it does matter that we keep it off of the road and out of our creeks. And we can’t do it alone.”

Organizers say participants always have a great time and leave with stories to tell.

“That is part of the fun in helping our community shine,” Dunn said. “Cleanups are often an adventure, and in the case of the Corridor Cleanup, no one knows what might be found – license plates and some of the most obscure items you can imagine have been found over the years. Participants might even be the person who can reunite someone with their wallet.”

The event takes place on Saturday, March 20 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will only be canceled for heavy rain, snow, high winds, or lightening threat.

Anyone can participate in the beautifying of Davenport and protecting the health of the waterways. Volunteers under 18 must have adult supervision.

Those registered by March 15 will get an Xtreme Cleanup t-shirt.

To register or to get more information, visit this website.