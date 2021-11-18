Help Bettendorf win a one-of-a-kind water tower designed by Iowa artist

Bettendorf is one of 14 communities in the state of Iowa competing for the chance to win a one-of-a-kind water tower.

Residents of the Quad Cities are encouraged to show hometown pride by placing votes here for the contest, which began on Wednesday.

Voters are allowed one vote per 24-hour period.

The community with the most votes placed by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, will have their water tower transformed by Laura Palmer, an artist based out of Des Moines.

Other participating communities include: