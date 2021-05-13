Help bring a dog park to LeClaire’s Hollyhock Park

LeClaire’s Hollyhock Park might become a new social hub for hounds across town.

Members of the community are joining forces to compete nationwide for a grant that would go toward building a new dog park.

The pet care manufacturer Pet Safe is hosting a grant competition where ten lucky communities across the United States will win a portion of $150,000 to be used for a new dog park and LeClaire has accepted the “Bark for your Park” challenge.

Local 4’s Sierria Krug brings us the story of how they are encouraging members to help LeClaire win.

If you live in LeClaire and want to see Hollyhock Park win the money, start by interacting with the LeClaire Parks and Recreation Facebook page to show your support and enthusiasm for the community.