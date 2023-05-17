Summer is coming fast and that means warmer temperatures. At CASI, that also means this can be a dangerous time of year for seniors. Studies have indicated that people over age 65 are less likely to notice and respond to temperature changes, usually due to health conditions and/or medication. To help seniors, CASI is taking a two-pronged approach.

They’re accepting donations of new 20-inch box style fans for their “Be a Fan to Seniors” program. CASI gives out about 150 fans over the summer months. Donations of fans can be made in person at their office at 1035 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport. Monetary donations can be sent to the office or made online here.

The CASI Senior Advocacy Department is encouraging family members, friends and neighbors to check on older adults more frequently in hot weather and ask them questions like:

• Are you drinking enough water?

• Do you have access to air conditioning?

• Do you know how to keep cool?

• Are you able to stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible?

It’s important to make sure they’re not:

• Relying solely on a fan as their primary cooling device during an extreme heat event.

• Drinking more water than usual and not waiting until they are thirsty to drink.

• Continually using the stove or oven to cook. This will increase the temperature of the house and the person.

Encourage them to do these any time they feel hot:

• Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

• Take cool showers or baths.

• Check the local news for weather updates.

• Get medical care immediately if anyone is showing signs of heat-related illness like muscle cramps, headaches, nausea, or vomiting.

For more information about beating summer heat or how to get a free fan, call CASI’s Senior Advocacy Department at (563) 386-7477.