Join Moline Public Library in a Chilly Days Donation Drive for local shelters and Moline High School, a news release says.
The Chilly Days Donation Drive is a way to help ensure that no one has to be without warm winter gear, personal care items, and household supplies through the upcoming months, the release says. These organizations need these items:
Bethany for Children and Families
- hygiene products
- cleaning supplies
- dental care items
- school supplies
- diapers
Christian Care
- white t-shirts (L, XL, 2XL)
- men’s jeans (smaller sizes)
- cleaning products (all-purpose cleaner, toilet bowl cleaner, bleach, detergent)
- household supplies (trash bags, paper towels, toilet paper)
- hygiene products (bar soap, shaving cream, shampoo/conditioner)
King’s Harvest Ministries
- winter clothing (coats, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, boots)
- hygiene products (deodorant for men or women, dental care items)
- 6” paper plates
Moline High School
- blankets
- socks
- hygiene products (deodorant, shampoo/conditioner, body wash/bar soap, dental care items, feminine products
Donations can be dropped off in the Moline Public Library lobby through Oct. 31. For more information, contact the library at 309-524-2470 or information@molinelibrary.org.