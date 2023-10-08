Join Moline Public Library in a Chilly Days Donation Drive for local shelters and Moline High School, a news release says.

The Chilly Days Donation Drive is a way to help ensure that no one has to be without warm winter gear, personal care items, and household supplies through the upcoming months, the release says. These organizations need these items:

Bethany for Children and Families

hygiene products

cleaning supplies

dental care items

school supplies

diapers

Christian Care

white t-shirts (L, XL, 2XL)

men’s jeans (smaller sizes)

cleaning products (all-purpose cleaner, toilet bowl cleaner, bleach, detergent)

household supplies (trash bags, paper towels, toilet paper)

hygiene products (bar soap, shaving cream, shampoo/conditioner)

King’s Harvest Ministries

winter clothing (coats, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, boots)

hygiene products (deodorant for men or women, dental care items)

6” paper plates

Moline High School

blankets

socks

hygiene products (deodorant, shampoo/conditioner, body wash/bar soap, dental care items, feminine products

Donations can be dropped off in the Moline Public Library lobby through Oct. 31. For more information, contact the library at 309-524-2470 or information@molinelibrary.org.