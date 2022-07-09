Overcrowding and other issues are plaguing animal shelters across the country, and the BISSELL Pet Foundation wants to help “Empty the Shelters” by sponsoring reduced adoption fees!

From July 11-31, the Clinton Humane Society will be joining over 250 shelters in 42 states in the Empty the Shelters event, an effort that has helped more than 96,000 pets find homes in shelters throughout the country. During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees for $50 or less to take deserving shelter pets from kennels to the couches of loving homes.

“Shelters are calling me daily, and BISSELL Pet Foundation is feeling the burden of overcrowding, Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, said. “With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22% in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets. Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the country, and by extending the event to three weeks, we can help meet the immediate need to save lives.”

Help “Empty the Shelters” July 11-31 at the Clinton Humane Society, located at 1473 Main Avenue, Clinton. For a list of adoptable pets from the Clinton Humane Society, click here.

For more information on the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event, click here.