Help Crime Stoppers find suspect in 2016 death, retail-theft suspect

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:

ANTHONY BANKS, 40, 6’2” tall, 260 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for seven counts of felony retail theft.

KRYSTIANNA GRANADA, 30, 4’9” tall, 120 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for failure to appear in court on an original charge of reckless homicide. The charge stems from a crash in December 2016 when police say she struck “The Can Man” (Robert Moldenhauer) with her car and he was killed.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.