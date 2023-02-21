She’s only 10 months old, but she’s already an eyeful – and she is wagging her way in the 2023 America’s Favorite Pet competition.

Molly the pug lives in Davenport with her person, Brian Krup. “We are hoping to get the Quad Cities to rally behind her when the final rounds of the competition begin at the end of February (as long as she makes it past the final round of the group phase which ends Thursday,)” Krup told Local 4 News.

Molly is in the running for the title of America’s Favorite Pet (contributed photo)

As of Tuesday, Molly is first place in her group. The group rounds end on Thursday, and first first-place dogs from each group move to the quarterfinals that start Monday.

After that come the semifinals, and then the finals.

“Molly is so unique and has the greatest personality,” according to her biography page. “She’s a sweet cuddle bug one minute and then an absolute goofball the next. She randomly gets the zoomies inside and outside jumping over anything that gets in her way (including her brothers). Molly is ornery, a typical trait for Pugs, but definitely a lover. She loves to give kisses and just be near or on you.”

Visit here to learn more about Molly and to vote in the competition that is a fundraiser for PAWS.

What is PAWS?

According to its website, PAWS is “people helping cats, dogs and wild animals go home and thrive – whether home is the family room or the forest. We do this by rehabilitating orphaned and injured wildlife, sheltering and adopting homeless cats and dogs, and education the community to inspire compassionate action for animals. PAWS envisions a world where all people recognize the intrinsic value of animals and consistently make choices that demonstrate compassion and respect.”





