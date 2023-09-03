If you like competition shows and love comedy, the Speakeasy in Rock Island has the perfect shows for you this September.

Thirty of the best comics from around the Midwest will compete in two preliminary rounds for audiences 18+ on two Saturdays, September 9 and 23. The Speakeasy is located at 1818 Third Avenue in Rock Island. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. The top five from each round move to the finals on September 30 to battle it out for the title “Laugh Hard Champion” and a $1,000 prize.

Audience response is one of the categories where the comedians will be judged, so be sure to cheer for favorites. Tickets can be reserved by calling (309) 786-7733, Ext. 2 or online here. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Competitors include:

JT Cage – Davenport, Iowa

Carson Cole – Creve Coeur, Ill.

Ashley Doser – Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Matthew Douglas – Clear Lake, Iowa

Brian Farrell – Davenport, Iowa

Dylan Forman – Edgerton, WI

Andrew Gaffigan – St Louis, Mo.

Brian Johnson – Grayslake, Ill.

Veronica Memoir – Bettendorf, Iowa

Tim Starling – Creve Coeur, Ill.

Collin Strajack – Davenport, Iowa

Jay Suskha – Rock Island, Ill.

Brody Tupy – Dubuque, Iowa

Uncle Cletus – Dewitt, Iowa

Jeff Warren – Round Lake, Ill.



