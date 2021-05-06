Help family of 13-year-old boy killed in officer-involved bicycle crash

A couple in Moline is doing what many parents hope they never have to do: bury a child.

Their son, 13-year-old Charlie Hubbard, died Tuesday after being struck by a squad car in an officer-involved bicycle crash.

Rob Tevis, a pastor at Crossroads Assembly of God in East Moline, says a funeral can cost up to $10,000.

“This means that they are not only facing one of our greatest fears of losing a child, but (they) have a huge bill coming their way,” said Tevis.

That’s why he’s asking for the community’s help in making sure Charlie’s family is able to cover the necessary expenses for a proper burial.

“The family, as they’re going through everything, they haven’t asked for one thing,” said Tevis. “But I know that we, as a people of this community of the Quad Cities and people of faith, have a duty to help those in need.”

Tevis and other members of the church set up a GoFundMe page on Wednesday.

Within eight hours, they raised over $10,000 — more than enough to cover the expense of Charlie’s funeral.

“Amazing! We hit our first goal within eight hours of publishing this! I thought $8,500 was asking for too much,” said Tevis in an update on the page Wednesday afternoon. “Let’s see if we can hit a new goal of $11,000 to cover the varied expenses Jason and Ginna will face. Charlie was really loved!”

Tevis aims to raise enough money to cover Charlie’s headstone, the lot, loss of wages while mourning, as well as other expenses.

In a video posted to the GoFundMe page, Tevis reads aloud a Bible verse from 1 John 3 about the importance of giving.

“1 John 3 says, ‘This is how we come to know love. Jesus laid down his life for us, so we should also lay down our lives for our brothers and sisters,” said Tevis. “If anyone has the world’s goods and sees a fellow believer in need but withholds compassion from him, how does God’s love reside in him?'” said Tevis. “So, I’m asking for those who have God’s love residing in them to go to this GoFundMe page and give, because I know that they (are) not going to ask for anything, but I know that they need help from the community.”

Tevis says all money raised from the GoFundMe page will go directly to the Hubbard family.

“May God bless you, and may He bless your gift as you give,” said Tevis.

The Moline-Coal Valley School District confirmed Charlie attended Wilson Middle School for a short time last fall and released a statement in response to his death.