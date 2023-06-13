Family Resources needs your help so they can help survivors of domestic abuse and violent crimes.

Staff and volunteers will be collecting brand new basic need items outside of 12 area Hy-Vee stores from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. All items collected will go to Family Resources’ sheltering and housing services for survivors of domestic abuse, sexual abuse, sex and labor trafficking, homicide and other violent crimes.

Wish list items include all kitchen and bath items, cleaning supplies, bed and bath linens, toiletries, small home items, baby and toddler supplies such as diapers, Pull-Ups and toothpaste and over the counter medicines like pain relievers or cold medication.

Trucks and volunteers can be found at these Hy-Vee locations on June 17:

Bettendorf: Middle & Devils Glen Road

Bettendorf: 53rd & Utica Ridge Road

Clinton: S. Fourth Street

Davenport: Kimberly & Eastern Ave.

Davenport: Rockingham Road

Davenport: W. Locust & Lincoln Road

Davenport: W. Kimberly & N. Pine Street

Milan: W. 10th Avenue

Moline: Avenue of the Cities

Muscatine: Second Avenue

Rock Island: 18th Avenue

Silvis: Fifth Street

North Scott: LeClaire Road

“Hy-Vee is proud to partner with Family Resources in collecting items for their shelter and housing services,” said Debbie Geisler, Quad Cities Marketing and Communications Manager for Hy-Vee. “It is important to help in any way we can in making our community a better place to live for everyone, and Family Resources provides vital services for survivors of abuse and violent crimes.”

In 2021, Family Resources’ Survivor Services Department assisted over 3,500 survivors. For 24-hour free crisis line response, call (866) 921-3354. For more information on Family Resources’ Survivor Services Department and the Fill the Truck event, click here. Call Rochelle Dougall at (563) 570-7767 or email rdougall@famres.org with questions.