Help fight cancer at Luminaria Day for the Relay for Life!

Stop by and decorate a luminaria bag in honor of someone who has fought or is fighting the disease for a $10.00 donation.

Luminaria Day (OurQuadCities.com)

Come to a participating Hy-Vee location where Relay for Life teams will be stationed from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 12:

1823 E. Kimberly Rd., Davenport

4064 E. 53rd St., Davenport

2351 W. Locust St., Davenport

201 10th Ave. W., Milan

4218 Avenue of the Cities, Moline

2001 5th St., Silvis

You can also dedicate a Luminaria here.