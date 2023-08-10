Help fight cancer at Luminaria Day for the Relay for Life!
Stop by and decorate a luminaria bag in honor of someone who has fought or is fighting the disease for a $10.00 donation.
Come to a participating Hy-Vee location where Relay for Life teams will be stationed from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 12:
- 1823 E. Kimberly Rd., Davenport
- 4064 E. 53rd St., Davenport
- 2351 W. Locust St., Davenport
- 201 10th Ave. W., Milan
- 4218 Avenue of the Cities, Moline
- 2001 5th St., Silvis
You can also dedicate a Luminaria here.