Help fight cancer at Luminaria Day for the Relay for Life!

Stop by and decorate a luminaria bag in honor of someone who has fought or is fighting the disease for a $10.00 donation.

Luminaria Day (OurQuadCities.com)

Come to a participating Hy-Vee location where Relay for Life teams will be stationed from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 12:

  • 1823 E. Kimberly Rd., Davenport
  • 4064 E. 53rd St., Davenport
  • 2351 W. Locust St., Davenport
  • 201 10th Ave. W., Milan
  • 4218 Avenue of the Cities, Moline
  • 2001 5th St., Silvis

You can also dedicate a Luminaria here.