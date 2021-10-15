Help for Quad Citians choosing 2022 Medicare options

If you’re one of the millions waiting for open enrollment for Medicare D and Medicare Advantage, the wait is up!

Beginning Friday, eligible Quad Citians can start the process for enrolling for Medicare benefits. But how can you be sure you’re choosing the right plan for you? Free help is available in both Iowa and Illinois

State Health Insurance Assistance Programs were created to assist with senior health insurance information. They provide informational materials and assistance with questions and problems related to Medicare benefits, Medicare supplement insurance, Medicare and insurance claims and other related issues. Volunteers can answer questions and provide impartial information to help make well-informed decisions.

Medicare.gov offered these tips to make the most of your experience:

Check your mail. You may get important notices from Medicare or Social Security. If you’re in a Medicare plan, you’ll get an Annual Notice of Changes (ANOC) telling you of any changes in coverage, costs, or service area. Note any 2022 changes to your health coverage or any extra help you may get to pay for prescription drugs. You may also get brochures and other marketing materials from insurance companies that offer Medicare health and prescription drug plans. Remember — plans aren’t allowed to call or come to your home without an invitation from you.

Medicare D and Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment began October 15 and goes through December 7. For more information, click here for Iowa or here for Illinois residents.