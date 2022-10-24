Front Street Brewery is celebrating its 30th anniversary all week.

You can help Davenport’s Front Street Brewery and Pub & Eatery celebrate their 30th anniversary all week long at the main restaurant at 208 E. River Drive, and the Front Street Brewery & Taproom at the Freight House, 421 W. River Drive.

Having been in continuous operation since 1992, Front Street is the oldest brew pub in Iowa, the second-oldest craft brewery in Iowa, and the 300th craft brewery to be established in the United States.

Front Street is the oldest brew pub in Iowa and has two locations in downtown Davenport.

With two locations in downtown Davenport, you can enjoy locally handcrafted food and beer, come play at game nights, catch live music on the patios, and enjoy great river views.

Here are some of the specials happening this week:

FSB Brewery & Taproom

Beer Specials all week — $3 pints of the flagship beers all day Monday, Oct. 24 to Saturday, Oct. 29.

Some of FSB’s handcrafted originals.

Monday, Oct. 24 – Schaa-Bo’s Korean Fusion Food Truck at 6 p.m.

– Schaa-Bo’s Korean Fusion Food Truck at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 – ‘90s Pop Culture Trivia at 6:30 p.m.

– ‘90s Pop Culture Trivia at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 – ‘90s Music Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

– ‘90s Music Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 — Live music with Rebecca & Alan from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— Live music with Rebecca & Alan from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 — Live music from Playlist QC from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with appearances from the FSB beer models Cherry Bomb Blonde and Goldilocks at 6:30 p.m.

— Live music from Playlist QC from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with appearances from the FSB beer models Cherry Bomb Blonde and Goldilocks at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 – Live music with Andrew Jacob & Lisa Lyn from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Front Street models for Cherry Bomb Blonde (left) and Goldilocks Golden Ale will be at the Freight House on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

FSB Pub & Eatery

Happy hour appetizers Monday-Thursday — 1/2 OFF select starters 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

— 1/2 OFF select starters 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday — $2 OFF FSB Mugs

— $2 OFF FSB Mugs Tuesday — $2 OFF FSB Pints

— $2 OFF FSB Pints Wednesday — $2 OFF Whiskey Drinks

— $2 OFF Whiskey Drinks Thursday — $2 OFF FSB Growlers

— $2 OFF FSB Growlers Friday — Live music with Mo Carter from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mo Carter will perform at Front Street Pub, 208 E. River Drive, on Friday night.

Steve and Jennie Zuidema, the original owners of Front Street Brewery, replied to some questions looking back at the past 30 years, and the 24 years they operated Front Street before moving to Arizona.

What inspired you to open FSB?

I was inspired to open FSB because I liked the idea of owning our own business, setting it up and of course love beer.

How long had you thought about opening FSB before you did?

We had been thinking about opening FSB for about a year.

What month (or day if you recall) did FSB officially open?

We opened FSB on October 7, 1992.

Salmon Nachos (made with Grilled Chilean Salmon, Sesame Coleslaw, Diced Tomatoes, -Shredded Pepperjack Cheese, and Pickled Jalapeno), shown with the famous Cherry Bomb Blonde).

What was your first thought during the 1993 flood?

I can get through this after going through the 1965 flood in my hometown.

How long did the flood cleanup take?

It took us about 3 months to reopen after the flood.

What was the first FSB beer brewed?

Davenport Gold was our first beer brewed.

Were there any values or principles that FSB stood behind?

Professional, honesty, hard work and creative.

Favorite FSB beer to brew?

Raging River was my favorite beer to brew.

Favorite FSB beer to drink?

Raging River was my favorite beer to drink.

What styles were the “core” FSB beers in the 1990s and 2000s?

Best sellers in the ‘90s were Davenport Gold and Cherry Ale.

The Taproom at the Freight House opened in 2012.

Why were the brewing operations moved to the Freight House location in 2012?

We needed more brewing capacity so we opened the Taproom.

How did having a dedicated Taproom change FSB?

The Freight House location enabled us to increase our brewing capacity and sales.

What was the inspiration of the FSB food menu?

Started out with English style pub food.

Favorite FSB food item(s) on the menu?

My favorite food on the menu was Bangers & Mash.

The FSB Harvest Burger is a 1/2-pound burger from Cinnamon Ridge Farms, Garlic-Herb Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Cherry Bomb Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, Pretzel Bun with Pesto Aioli and Spring Greens.

What have you been up to since leaving FSB?

Moved to Arizona, built a home, enjoying hiking, traveling, and time with family and friends.

In five words or less: What is Front Street Brewery?

A home-grown business.

For up-to-date information, follow FSB on Facebook HERE.