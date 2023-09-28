A Furry Friends Food Drive will be 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Sept. 30, at Care Animal Center, 1502 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, just west of Popeyes, a news release says.

This event is to help support local rescue groups, shelters, and Humane Societies. “We are seeing an influx of animals that have been displaced in our community and most shelters are at full capacity,” a news release says. “This is causing many to seek volunteers to foster and care for displaced pets in their homes. That’s a lot of bellies to fill with higher prices than previous years.”

Care Animal Center will accept food for dogs, cats and small pets such as rabbits, Guinea Pigs, hamsters, gerbils, rats and mice, as well as litter and small-mammal bedding.

Monetary donations are also welcome. This will allow for the purchase of other items needed for pets in the care of rescues and shelters.

A raffle for various baskets also will be held. Tickets will be given away with every donation.

Donors also can drop off donations at a drive-through.