Girl Scout Troop 8869 of Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois will donate items like kitten formula and food, cat and dog food, enrichment toys and more to local shelters QC Paws, Humane Society of Scott County, Quad City Animal Welfare Center, and Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter, according to a news release.

To help, you can join in the Poorly Drawn Pet Campaign: Send a cute picture of your pet by May 15, and you will receive a one-of-a-kind Girl-Scout-drawn version.

(contributed photo)

Email GirlScoutTroop8869@gmail.com and send the photo of your pet; the pet’s name; your name, address and telephone number; and comment whether you paid cash or with your Venmo name.

Each work of art is a $10 minimum donation or a bag of kitten food/can of formula. Any money received will used to purchase donations.

(contributed photo)

You can Venmo @Amber-N-Vaughn or give a cash donation to one of the Scouts to help them complete their Bronze Award and help them support shelters.

Additionally, some of the Scouts have made dog treats for sale, and others have made feral cat homes to donate to the public and have received some donations back from those.