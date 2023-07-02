As overcrowding plagues animal shelters across the country, BISSELL Pet Foundation has teamed up with MetLife Pet Insurance to help The Humane Society of Scott County and over 300 shelters in 44 states to ‘Empty the Shelters!’

As a goal of helping pets find and stay in loving homes, the Summer National ‘Empty the Shelters’ event runs July 6-31 with adoptions of spayed/neutered, vaccinated cats or dogs for just $50 or less. As the nation’s largest funded adoption event, ‘Empty the Shelters’ has helped almost 158,000 pets find loving homes with an average of 1,200 pets adopted per day during quarterly national events.

“We are excited to team up with MetLife Pet Insurance to offer 30 days of pet insurance at no cost to the adopter, as well as the opportunity to purchase an annual pet insurance policy, which could make a difference in helping adopters deal with their pet’s unexpected illness or injury,” Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, said. “Veterinary costs add up quickly, and too often, pet owners forgo care or surrender their beloved pets when they can’t afford treatment. This collaboration could help to enable more pets in more communities to be adopted through ‘Empty the Shelters’ and can help facilitate adopters seeking treatment to keep their pets healthy and in their new homes.”

The BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Summer National ‘Empty the Shelters’ event runs July 6-31 at The Humane Society of Scott County, located at 2802 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. For more information, click here.

For a list of adoptable pets at The Humane Society of Scott County, click here.