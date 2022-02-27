An Iowa-based chain of grocery stores known for having “a helpful smile in every aisle” is aiming to be one of the top supermarkets in the country for another year in a row.

Hy-Vee is one of 20 brands nominated for the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 and was selected by a panel of 10Best Local Experts and contributors.

With more than 275 stores across eight different Midwestern states, the brand was able to secure the No. 2 spot during last year’s contest, behind North Carolina-based brand The Fresh Market.

The stakes are higher this year, and Hy-Vee is asking for the community’s last-minute help in claiming the No. 1 spot before voting ends at noon ET on Monday, Feb. 28.

Votes can be cast here on Sunday and Monday, with one vote allowed per day.

Once polls close, the top 10 winners will be determined by popular vote.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top grocers in the nation,” said Hy-Vee Chairman, CEO and President Randy Edeker in a statement released after the results of 2021’s contest were announced. “We thank our customers for their loyalty and our dedicated employees for providing exceptional service.”