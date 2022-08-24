ImpactLife is taking part in Global Blood Heroes Day, a worldwide drive to rally 50,000 blood donors in 20 countries across six continents. They hope to break the world record for a single day of blood donations on Saturday, August 27. All blood donations made at ImpactLife donor centers and community blood drives scheduled on that date will count towards the record.

To schedule an appointment for donation, call (800) 747-5401 or schedule online by clicking here, or via the Blood Center’s mobile app, which can be downloaded here.

The campaign is spearheaded by a social justice organization based in the United Kingdom called “Who Is Hussain?” The group strives to save lives and build greater awareness about the urgent need for blood donations. All donation data collected as part of this campaign will be confirmed by Official World Records, a verification body recognized by the Council of Notariats of the European Union.

“Although a blood transfusion is needed every two seconds in this country, just three percent of the United States population donates blood each year. We need to dramatically increase that number to ensure we have enough blood on the shelf to meet demand,” said Kate Fry, Chief Executive Officer at America’s Blood Centers. “This global campaign will help bring more donors into their local community blood center, increase diversity in the blood supply and encourage many people to give for the very first time.”