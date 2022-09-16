For almost 40 years, Relay For Life has brought communities together to honor and remember loved ones affected by cancer.

Relay For Life of Quad Cities continues that tradition September 17 as our friends and neighbors help attack cancer through donations, giving time and raising awareness to make a difference.

(cancer.org)

Rally together in the fight and help the American Cancer Society at Relay For Life of Quad Cities Saturday, September 17, 6:00 p.m. at Bettendorf High School, located at 3333 18th St., Bettendorf. To register, or for more information, click here.

To donate to the Local 4/Fox 18 Relay for Life team, click here.