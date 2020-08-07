Help is on the way for Moline-Coal Valley School District families

Help is on the way for families with kids staying home for school. Remote leaning is being utilized in districts around Illinois and that requires internet access.

The Moline-Coal Valley School District partnered with the City of Moline to provide internet services for up to 500 families who can’t afford it.

“We have a lot of residents in the neighborhood that are lower income,” said Pedro Valladares, Floreciente Association Co-Chair. “They don’t have the opportunity to have something basic as internet.”

Parents can sign up for the Internet Assistance Program once school starts.

