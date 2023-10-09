Help rescue dogs and enjoy an evening of fun in LeClaire.

K9 Kindness is hosting a fundraiser on Friday, October 13 from 4-7 p.m. at Grasshoppers Gatherings, 208 N. Cody Road in LeClaire. Funds raised will help pay for medical and surgery needs for Miss Angel, one of the group’s rescues, and other rescue dogs at K9 Kindness.

There will be plenty of food, beverages, live music by Pat Moore, jewelry, doggie treats, bath and beauty items, handmade dog-related items, sweet rescue dogs and more to entice attendees. There’s also a raffle with great prizes.

Several area businesses will donate some of their proceeds from the event to K9 Kindness, including:

Ametrine Apothecary

Fig and Willow Charcuterie

Grasshoppers Gatherings

Kneaded Kindness Bakery

Rewarded Rescues

Two Gems Jewelry

Vintage Wine Bar

For more information about K9 Kindness, click here.