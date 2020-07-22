Help Keep Rock Island Beautiful with cleanup events

Keep Rock Island Beautiful is looking for volunteers to help with cleanups in downtown Rock Island and Sunset Park on August 8, 2020.

For the downtown cleanup, volunteers will meet at the Keep Rock Island Beautiful office at 201 15th Street at 8:00 a.m. Equipment will be distributed and morning refreshments will be served.

Volunteers helping at Sunset Park will meet at 8:00 a.m. at the park. Additional maintenance work including graffiti removal, replacement of boards, and other maintenance as needed, will also be done at the cleanup. Equipment for the cleanup will be distributed and refreshments will be available in the morning. A lunch will be provided by 2nd Ward Alderman Randall Hurt for all the volunteers at the Sunset Park cleanup.

To sign up for the location you would like to help with, contact Keep Rock Island Beautiful at (309) 786-1334. If you don’t get an answer, please leave a message.

Volunteers will be expected to observe social distancing rules and encouraged to wear masks during the cleanups.