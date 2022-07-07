It’s a tail as old as time; teaching your child ways to play safely with their furry friends can be ruff, but the Davenport Public Library want to help!

Join the Quad Cities’ own dog whisperer, Joanne from Fur Better Fur Worse, for an afternoon of tips and tricks to show kids how to safely interact with Rover or Spot and teach adults the warning signs to look for from a four-legged friend. The whole family can learn doggone fun activites that will help Fido burn off some energy during an interactive nosework demonstration.

The Wags and Wisdom program is Saturday, July 9 at 2:00 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library, Eastern Avenue Branch, located at 6000 Eastern Avenue, Davenport. This event is for human patrons only. Joanne will bring along some pawsome pooches for her demonstrations.

Registration is required. For more information or to register, click here.