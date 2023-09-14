Help local hospitals fight a blood shortage by taking part in the next area blood drive.

The Bettendorf High School National Honor Society is hosting their first blood drive of the year on Tuesday, September 19th in the school Commons, located at 333318th Street. Donors who register can save up to three lives in the local community.

Students 16 years and older and members of the public are welcome to donate. Donors who are 16 will need to bring a parental permission slip to the drive, which can be obtained at Student Services. Donors can sign up for donation times here