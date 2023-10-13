You can help make wishes come true for local children at Make-A-Wish Foundation of Illinois‘s Walk for Wishes in East Moline. Make-A-Wish joined Local 4 with all the details.
For more information and to register, click here.
by: Brian Weckerly
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Weckerly
Posted:
Updated:
You can help make wishes come true for local children at Make-A-Wish Foundation of Illinois‘s Walk for Wishes in East Moline. Make-A-Wish joined Local 4 with all the details.
For more information and to register, click here.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now