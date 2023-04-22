Calling all citizen scientists! Local nonprofit Partners of Scott County Watersheds seeks volunteers to participate in the annual Spring Snapshot water quality monitoring event on Tuesday, May 2, from 8 a.m until noon.

This is a great opportunity to become a citizen scientist for the day and help gather important data about Scott County’s water quality, according to a news release.

Volunteers will begin the day at Davenport Public Works for a brief training on water quality testing while enjoying complimentary coffee and donuts. After training, groups of three or four people will take off to collect data from five to seven sites around Scott County. This data will include pH, nitrogen, chloride, and more. After collecting this information from each site, groups will meet back at Public Works for free pizza and t-shirts.

The data collected from the Snapshot goes to one of the largest water quality databases in Iowa, maintained by Partners of Scott County Watersheds. This data is then analyzed for patterns and trends to identify any areas of impairment. With this information, Partners of Scott County Watersheds can take the next steps to continue to protect and improve the county’s water quality.

Registration for the Spring Snapshot is required and available here. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to join. No prior experience is necessary. For more information, email info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org.

About Partners of Scott County Watersheds

Partners of Scott County Watersheds (PSCW) is a nonprofit with the mission to improve the stewardship of Scott County Watersheds through education, technical guidance, and volunteer opportunities. For 20 years, PSCW has improved local watersheds with K-12 programming, workshops, site visits, community cleanups, Snapshots, and more!. For more information, visit here.