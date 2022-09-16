Help the Monarch Rescue Team save the monarchs at its second fund-raising event 5-9 p.m. Saturday at First Congregational Church, 2201 7th Ave., Moline.

Mulkey’s chicken, with mashed potatoes and gravy, will be available for a free-will donation. A bake sale and ice cream bar, a coloring contest for kids, a raffle and a silent auction will be featured.

The Monarch Rescue Team strives to repopulate all pollinating species starting with the Monarch butterfly. The group partners with various other groups to produce habitats for pollinating species.

Team members hunt for Monarch eggs and caterpillars, raise them, and participate in the International Tag and Release effort to investigate their population and migratory patterns.

The Monarch Rescue Team also, hosts fundraisers, workshops, and sells Monarch habitat kits in an effort to raise awareness and teach others how to take part in the “Monarch miracle.”