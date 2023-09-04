Niabi Zoo supporters can enjoy local beer and food while helping the zoo bring in a new attraction.

Pints for Preservation takes place on September 22 from 6-10 p.m. Guests can roam around the zoo and see favorite animals after hours while enjoying local beers and food trucks. Proceeds benefit a future brown bear exhibit, plus important conservation and education initiatives. Niabi Zoo is located at 13010 Niabi Zoo Road in Coal Valley.

Guests must be 21 or older to attend and babies and children are not allowed. The gates close at 8:30 p.m. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.