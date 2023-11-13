Operation Christmas Child is now underway.

This nationwide project collects shoeboxes full of toys, hygiene products and school supplies to send to children overseas. Since its inception in 2012, the project has sent thousands of shoeboxes to children in time for the holidays.

Several local churches are serving as collection sites for the shoeboxes from now until November 20, including:

Wildwood Church, East Moline

Calvary Church, Moline

Coram Deo Bible Church, Davenport

Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island

Geneseo Evangelical Free Church, Geneseo

New Life Baptist Church, Davenport

Community Reformed Church, Clinton

First Baptist Church, Aledo

Encounter Church, Kewanee

Calvary Church, Muscatine

First Baptist Church, Galesburg

Harvest Time Bible Church, Rock Falls

Immanuel Baptist Church, Monmouth

Christ Community Church, Princeton

For more information on Operation Christmas Child, including how to pack a shoebox and local drop off hours, click here.