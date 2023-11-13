Operation Christmas Child is now underway.
This nationwide project collects shoeboxes full of toys, hygiene products and school supplies to send to children overseas. Since its inception in 2012, the project has sent thousands of shoeboxes to children in time for the holidays.
Several local churches are serving as collection sites for the shoeboxes from now until November 20, including:
- Wildwood Church, East Moline
- Calvary Church, Moline
- Coram Deo Bible Church, Davenport
- Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island
- Geneseo Evangelical Free Church, Geneseo
- New Life Baptist Church, Davenport
- Community Reformed Church, Clinton
- First Baptist Church, Aledo
- Encounter Church, Kewanee
- Calvary Church, Muscatine
- First Baptist Church, Galesburg
- Harvest Time Bible Church, Rock Falls
- Immanuel Baptist Church, Monmouth
- Christ Community Church, Princeton
For more information on Operation Christmas Child, including how to pack a shoebox and local drop off hours, click here.