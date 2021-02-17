Help prevent fires by properly disposing rechargeable batteries

Rechargeable batteries have been blamed for numerous fires at recycling centers and landfills across the United States, including locally at the Scott Area Recycling Center and Landfill.

These preventable fires, caused by the improper disposal of rechargeable batteries, can damage public and private property, harm workers and the environment, and even cause loss of life.

With National Battery Day on Friday, the Waste Commission of Scott County would like to educate and urge residents and businesses on how to properly dispose of these type of batteries and keep them out of garbage and recycling containers where they can become damaged and catch fire.

Rechargeable batteries can be dropped off at the Electronics Recovery Center located at 5650 Carey Avenue in Davenport. There is no cost for residents of Scott and Rock Island counties. Businesses may drop off batteries for a small fee.

The Electronics Recovery Center is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on the first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to noon.

“We provide a convenient and responsible solution for disposing of potentially hazardous batteries, and we urge everyone to use it for the health and safety of our community,” said Commission Executive Director Kathy Morris.

Alkaline batteries (non-rechargeable) are considered trash and should be thrown away.

If you’re not sure how to dispose of something, visit the Waste Commission of Scott County website and click the big green button to search the database.