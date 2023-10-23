Winter has arrived, and with it comes Humility Homes and Services’ annual holiday giving program for 2023, a news release says.

How you can make a difference

Donations for adults: We seek contributions of $20 (or more) Walmart gift cards, each destined for an adult participant in our housing and shelter programs. These gift cards provide vital support and empower our adult beneficiaries to choose the essentials they need most. You can contribute here.

Sponsor a child: As a donor, you can make a child’s holiday season magical. Sign up to sponsor one or more children and expect to spend less than $50 per child. Once you sign up, you’ll receive a wish list for each child, ensuring your gift is personal and cherished. While wrapping supplies are welcome, please bring the gifts unwrapped, so Humility can keep track of each present.

Donors can fill out a pledge form or call 563-326-1330, extension 105, to let Humility know the expected donation amount.

Bring gifts and gift cards no later than 4 p.m. Dec. 8 to the Humility Homes & Services administrative office, 519 Fillmore St., Davenport.

For more information, call 563-326-1330, Extension 05.

About Humility Homes and Services

Humility Homes and Services is a nonprofit organization committed to ending homelessness in the Quad Cities area. With a range of shelter and housing programs, its mission is to provide individuals and families with the support they need to regain their independence and dignity. For more information, visit here.