Calling all PAW Patrol fans! There’s trouble in Adventure Bay and Ryder and the crew need your help!

PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” is coming to the Vibrant Arena for three shows on March 28-29 and Ben Butters, spokesperson for the show, shared all the details about what to expect in their latest quest.

“’PAW Patrol Live! Heroes Unite’ is our biggest adventure yet,” said Butters. “We’re celebrating Top Heroes Day in Adventure Bay, which is a day where we honor the heroes of the community. Amid the celebration, that sneaky Mayor Humdinger comes along, and he kidnaps Ryder’s beloved pet Robo-Dog. It’s up to Ryder and his pups and all of our friends in the audience to track them down and bring Robo-Dog home in time for the Top Heroes Day ceremony to start and we’re going to need everybody’s help.”

Fans can expect to see all their favorite characters they’ve grown to love from the show. “You’re going to see all of your favorites from the TV show, of course Ryder and his six PAW Patrol pups – Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Sky,” says Butters. “We also have some special characters in Liberty and Everest, which are familiar from the TV show and the movie. Tracker also makes an appearance and Robo-Dog makes his glorious stage debut in a really fun way.”

“A lot of people think that they probably have to be big fans of the show in order to understand the story and to enjoy the show. That’s not the case; our show is definitely something that fans will love but with witty dialogue and a brand new, original score that’s a lot of fun. Fans and new fans alike can find something to enjoy in this show so it’s fun for everybody so if you are a big fan of the show, you’re going to find something new to enjoy it this show. This is not just a redo of the television show, this is a musical with a capital M, so you’ll find something fun and new and exciting to participate while still enjoying seeing your favorite characters on stage.”

The show is recommended for kids ages two through six, but Butters says kids of all ages and adults can find something to enjoy at these shows. Parents will be relieved to learn they don’t need to keep their children in their seats the whole time. “We encourage participation to the nth degree, this is something that we want kids up out of their seats, singing and dancing along with everybody. Upon arrival at the show, they’ll be given a pup tag, which makes them an honorary member of the PAW Patrol, and as such, they’ll have certain duties to fulfill along the adventure. They’ll be asked to hold it up, wave it around and use it as an added prop to help the pups complete their missions in the adventure. Not only is audience participation encouraged, but it is expected, so it is a very interactive show.”

While the show is a fun time for kids, it’s also a great way to introduce them to the arts, says Butters. “What I love about this show is it is the perfect introduction for, especially younger audiences, to theater I think a lot of parents of adults out there might be nervous to bring especially younger children to the theater, with a lot of expectation about proper behavior and this is an opportunity for families to come together really enjoy themselves in a setting where they don’t have to participate in classic theatre etiquette. They can be loud and participate and enjoy a show together and just enjoy it for what it is.”

“I know when I was these kids’ age, I was inspired so much by the theater opportunities that I got to witness. Even if they don’t grow up to be performers working in live theater, I’m a firm believer in exposing children to the arts and to different means of exploring art in general. This is a great opportunity to do just that with characters that they’re really familiar with, in a setting that is very conducive to them.”

Tickets are available through the Vibrant Arena’s website. The arena is located at 1201 River Drive in Moline.