The family of 20-year-old Jeremiah Schussler, who is missing, asks for help from the public.

Jeremiah is 6’2″ tall, weighs 240 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network Facebook page.

He wears dark-rimmed glasses and has a large scar in the middle of his abdomen.

Schussler was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 20, at his home near Five Seasons Mobile Home Park on the 5100 block of North Fairmount Ave., Davenport. He was wearing a dark blue flannel shirt, dark blue jeans, and white-and-yellow tennis shoes.

According to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network, Schussler has mental challenges and is autistic. He has no cell phone or cash. His family has been searching the area for him.

Davenport Police asks anyone who sees him to call Davenport Police at 563-326-7979 or 9-1-1.