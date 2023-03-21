The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office asks the public for help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Bristol Wieland was last seen at 3 p.m. Friday, March 17, in Hills, Iowa, a news release says. She is 5’4″ and weighs 90 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Bristol Wieland (Johnson County Sheriff’s Office)

She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with a Champion logo, blue jeans with holes in the knees, and tan Ugg shoes. She wears white-and-black glasses.

She was reported as missing on Monday, the release says. Anyone who has any information that could help locate her should call their local law enforcement agency.