Help spread joy this season by making a donation to Toys for Tots

It’s not too late to help a child in need during the holidays.

Coordinators for Toys for tots say this season has been going relatively well, up until last week where they were a little short of donations because Thanksgiving was late.

They are getting more donations now, but could still use more.

Last year Toys for Tots supported about 13,000 children here in the Quad Cities, and distributed almost 40,000 toys.

With over 300 sites to drop off gifts there is still time to get donations in.

Sgt. Cameron Goss, Coordinator for Toys for Tots says, “So we’re always looking for girls and boys 10 to 12. Baby toys always help 6 months and up. Right now we’re pretty good with boys 3-5 it’s mostly just trucks, and stuff like that. so we’re good with, but anything helps, even if it’s just a cash donation that’s fine.”

The last day for registration is tomorrow, and the last day to drop off gifts at one of the sites is December 13th. If you miss that deadline you can still drop off donations at the warehouse up until December 19th.