The ninth annual pet food drive to support eight local pet shelters and rescues will be 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Care Animal Center, 1502 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Donate any pet food for a chance to win a raffle basket. All donations will be distributed to local shelters and rescue groups.

For more information, call Dawn or Chris at 563-888-1000.