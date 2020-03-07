Help support the Spring Forward initiative

Spring Forward, a local organization helping to give area children an expanded learning experience, is holding a supply drive for its summer enrichment camps. Donations will be taken on Saturday, March 7 at Bent River Brewery in Rock Island from noon to 5pm.

They are looking for the following supplies:

New or gently used books (early readers)

Markers

Crayons

Pencils

Popsicle/craft sticks

Pocket folders

Notebooks

Spray on sunscreen

Masking tape

Painters tape

Ziploc bags (all sizes)

Computer earbuds

In addition to the supply drive, the organization is also hosting its Spring Forward Party to help raise money. It will also be held Saturday, March 7 at Bent River Brewery in Rock Island starting at 7pm. Admission is $35 before the event or $40 at the door, and includes a taco bar, a first beer and a Bent River pint glass to take home.

You can purchase advanced tickets for the Spring Forward Party at the Spring Forward website, as well as learn more about Spring Forward, their mission, these and other events, or to make a donation.