Help test water quality in Scott County

Volunteers are needed to help out in the Summer Snapshot water quality monitoring event hosted by Partners of Scott County Watersheds.

The Summer Snapshot event will take place Saturday, July 18 from 8am to 12pm at the Davenport Public Works building located at 1200 East 46th Street in Davenport.

Groups of volunteers will test around 60 sites in Scott County for nitrogen, phosphorus, chloride, pH, temperature, turbidity, and macroinvertebrates, among other things. They will also take a survey of insects and other animals living in a select number of sites.

These Snapshots are done three times a year and have been taking place since 2003.

Anybody can volunteer for the Summer Snapshot event. No previous experience is required. Volunteers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The event is free and volunteers will get a free t-shirt and a pizza lunch.

Visit this website to reserve a spot to volunteer. If you have any questions, you can email them here.