Tamara Felden, the owner of The Artsy Bookworm in Rock Island, joined Local 4 News This Morning on Thursday to talk about the launch of her store’s first fundraising program.

“Planting Books — Seeds for a Better Future” is aiming to raise $2,400 to give books to kids when they return to school this fall.

“A young child who is able to develop their reading skills gains confidence, gains additional skills. Everything opens up a little bit,” Felden said.

