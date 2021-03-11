Help the Girl Scouts donate cookies to community heroes

Cpt. Smith, SSG McWilliams, SSG Harrington, SFC Corell, and SSG Glew accepting Girl Scout Cookie donations at Iowa’s Bravest Armory in Waterloo, Iowa, last spring. (Photo courtesy of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois)

The Cookie Program not only teaches Girl Scouts business skills — it also provides them an opportunity to give back to their communities.

Throughout the month of March, the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois will collect donations from customers to give cookies to various community heroes.

The organization is devoting the last few weekends of its Cookie Program to this initiative, which will impact these groups in the eastern Iowa and western Illinois region:

March 12-14: cookies for the military

March 19-21: cookies for essential workers

March 26-28: cookies for school staff

How to buy and donate Girl Scout Cookies

Customers can purchase cookies in a few different ways through Sunday, March 28:

Visiting a Cookie Booth. Girl Scouts are hosting safe and socially distant Cookie Booths at local businesses. Search for drive-thru Cookie Booths across the region here.

Girl Scouts are hosting safe and socially distant Cookie Booths at local businesses. Search for drive-thru Cookie Booths across the region here. Purchasing from a local Girl Scout troop online. Have cookies shipped to your door or donate cookies to first responders and local causes. Enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder.

How to make an online donation:

When a customer visits the site, they can put in their zip code, and a troop closest to the location will generate.

Once the troop is generated, click on the troop and select the number of cookies to donate.

Cookies can also be purchased and shipped to customers’ homes in the same transaction.

Shipping on Digital Cookie orders is half off throughout the month of March.

Traditional cookie flavors are $5/package, and the specialty gluten-free Toffee-tastic® cookies are $6/package.

In 2020, the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois council donated 50,000 packages of cookies across the council.

“The excess inventory turned into a way to thank the people keeping our communities safe,” said the organization in a news release. “Cookies were donated to hospitals, nursing homes, police and fire stations and military organizations throughout the region.”

Join or volunteer for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois here.

Jacque and Julian Henry from Galesburg, Ill., drop off 55 cases (660 packages) of Girl Scout Cookies at Galesburg Cottage Hospital. (Photo courtesy of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois)